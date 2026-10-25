Tripartite MoU signed to strengthen livelihood opportunities for Scheduled Tribe youth



Economic empowerment of a community can be made more effective only when there is a special focus on upgrading their skills and processes through providing of the required skills. Enrichment of skills and knowledge has to be intricately linked with the funding structure to facilitate the creation of sustainable livelihood systems among the STs. Capacity building in specific job roles and imparting basic knowledge on financial aspects of marketing and branding are vital requirements for budding entrepreneurs.

Livelihood Incubation Centre at Rourkela, Odisha was established in 2018 which has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is one such major step. This is a unique collaborative effort of three Ministries of the Government of India and three Central-level Apex PSUs under them, namely, National Skill Development Corporation (NSIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Steel Authority of India Ltd. - Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP, Rourkela) under the Ministry of Steel and National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.