Tribal women harness bamboo to build sustainable livelihoods

ADILABAD: In a world choked by plastic waste, a quiet transformation is taking shape in the forests of Telangana — one bamboo strand at a time. Inside a small tribal hamlet in Mancherial district, women who once depended on low-paying farm labour are now crafting elegant bamboo furniture and utility products, stitching together livelihoods that are both sustainable and empowering.

The initiative is being driven by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India in collaboration with the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society. Together, they are conducting a series of skill development workshops for tribal women living in and around the Kawal Tiger Reserve, part of the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The programme aims to create sustainable livelihood options while promoting women entrepreneurship among marginalised tribal communities. So far, 280 women across several villages have been trained in a range of income-generating skills.