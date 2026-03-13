Tribal students protest in Gajapati over delay in scholarship disbursement

BERHAMPUR: Alleging inordinate delay in disbursement of their scholarship money, hundreds of tribal students from various colleges across Gajapati staged demonstration in front of the district collector’s office at Paralakhemundi on Thursday.

The agitating students alleged that their scholarship money has not been released for more than a year. “In absence of the financial assistance, our education has been severely affected. We demand immediate disbursement of the pending scholarship money,” said the students who trekked nearly 100 km from different parts of the district to reach the collectorate.