Tribal families allege forced withdrawal of KGBV students after Class 9 promotion

VISAKHAPATANAM: What should have been a routine return to school after the summer vacation has instead left two tribal families in Anakapalli district worried about the future of their daughters’ education.

Gemmila Mary of Losingi village in Arla panchayat and Killo Jhansi of Pedagaruvu village had been studying at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Rolugunta since Class 6.

After successfully completing Class 9, both students were promoted to Class 10 and returned to the school on June 12 to resume their studies.