Tribal families allege forced withdrawal of KGBV students after Class 9 promotion

VISAKHAPATANAM: What should have been a routine return to school after the summer vacation has instead left two tribal families in Anakapalli district worried about the future of their daughters’ education.
Gemmila Mary of Losingi village in Arla panchayat and Killo Jhansi of Pedagaruvu village had been studying at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Rolugunta since Class 6.
After successfully completing Class 9, both students were promoted to Class 10 and returned to the school on June 12 to resume their studies.
According to the parents, the girls were denied admission upon their return and were subsequently issued Transfer Certificates (TCs) on medical grounds.
The families allege that the Special Officer (SO) of the school initially informed them that the students were not fit to continue and suggested an assessment. They claim that they were later asked to apply for TCs and take their children home.
The parents further alleged that they were compelled to sign applications prepared by the school authorities, despite expressing concern about securing admissions elsewhere after the commencement of the academic year.
They suspect there was a deliberate attempt to remove the students from the institution and have sought a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the decision. For the families, the issue is particularly distressing as both girls have spent nearly five years at the residential school and had reached a crucial stage of their education. Coming from remote tribal habitations, they say residential schools such as KGBVs play a vital role in ensuring continued access to education.
“Kasturba schools were established to prevent dropouts and support girls from disadvantaged communities. Instead of helping the students continue their education, they have been forced out of the system,” the parents alleged, appealing to the District Collector to intervene and safeguard the future of the two students.
K. Govinda Rao, Honorary District President of the Girijana Sangham, E. Chiranjeevi, District Secretary of KVPS, and Gemmili Vasu, leader of the PTG Sangham, have demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter.
They maintained that the educational interests of tribal students must be protected and warned that they would organise a protest at the District Collectorate if the issue remains unresolved.
Parents including Killo Eswaramma, Killo Baburao, Gemmila Kondababu and Gemmila Lakshmi, along with villagers from the affected communities, have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure that the students can continue their education without interruption
This story is reported by Usha Peri