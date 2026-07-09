Tribal education milestone as Nagaland Eklavya schools achieve 100 per cent pass rate

Kohima, July 9 (IANS): The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Nagaland have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026, marking a significant milestone in tribal education in the state, officials said on Thursday.
A Lok Bhavan official said that Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Thursday chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department to assess the department's ongoing programmes, achievements and future plans, with special focus on the progress of EMRSs across the state.
Officials informed the Governor that three EMRSs are currently functional with a total enrolment of 751 students, and all three schools recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in the HSLC Examination 2026.
The Governor was also apprised of the progress in the construction of new EMRS campuses in various districts and the challenges affecting their timely completion, including land-related issues, inadequate power and water connectivity, and the lack of approach roads.
At present, 22 EMRSs have been sanctioned for Nagaland. Of these, three are fully operational, while the remaining schools are at different stages of construction as part of the state's efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure and expand access to quality residential education for tribal students.
Earlier, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had informed the Nagaland Assembly that the state government is making concerted efforts to operationalise at least 19 under-construction EMRSs by next year.
EMRSs are aimed at providing quality residential education to students from tribal communities in remote areas, with a focus on improving access to modern education while preserving indigenous culture.
During Thursday's review meeting at Lok Bhavan, the Tribal Affairs Department made a comprehensive presentation on its functioning, key schemes, infrastructure projects and the implementation status of various programmes across the state.
Officials also presented details of budget allocations, the progress of schemes under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, the Development Action -- Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY), and the implementation of a range of community infrastructure projects aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal areas.
The Governor reviewed both completed and ongoing projects and emphasised the need for effective implementation of tribal development programmes, timely completion of infrastructure works, and optimal utilisation of available resources to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.
Yadav also stressed the importance of close monitoring, transparency and better coordination among all stakeholders to accelerate the holistic development of tribal communities across Nagaland.
The review meeting was attended by senior officers of the Tribal Affairs Department and officials from the Governor's Secretariat.
More than 86.5 per cent of Nagaland's population of over two million belongs to 17 recognised tribal communities.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.