Tribal dept to team up with FIDE’s education panel to make chess a learning tool in schools

CHENNAI: The state Tribal Welfare Department is planning to introduce chess in its schools, run in educationally disadvantaged tribal regions, as a structured educational initiative to nurture life skills and cognitive capacities among students.
The programme framework is being developed in collaboration with the FIDE Education Commission, the educational arm of the International Chess Federation, which advocates the use of chess not just as a sport but also as a pedagogical tool to support broader learning outcomes.
At the core of the initiative is a multi-phase approach that begins with teacher training and gradually moves into classroom integration.
Capacity-building modules will equip teachers with structured pedagogical strategies, digital tools and activity-based teaching methods.
Key components include interactive learning techniques, such as ‘human chess’, where students act as chess pieces, helping translate abstract concepts into movement, discussion and role-play.
Officials involved in the design of the programme said that unlike extracurricular chess clubs, this initiative aims to embed chess into regular classroom processes, making it a sustainable, low-cost educational intervention to strengthen academic engagement and 21st-century competencies.
“The idea is to use chess as a tool to empower children from marginalised communities, enhance equity in learning opportunities and improve overall educational outcomes,” said G Lakshmi Priya, secretary to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, while speaking at the Chess in Education Preparation of Teachers course, where 41 teachers from the schools under the tribal welfare department took part.
Such an initiative could reach thousands of tribal children, ensuring that learners in remote areas have access to innovative, future-ready educational tools, she added.
FIDE EDU secretary Rita Atkins, who has been instrumental in localising the FIDE Chess in Education curriculum for use in Indian classrooms, was also part of the training programme held in Chennai.
Trainers of the programme said studies have reported positive outcomes in areas including mathematics proficiency, reasoning and executive functions through structured chess learning programmes integrated into school settings.
The implementation plan in the tribal schools will include phased online and in-person teacher training, instructional support materials and continuous monitoring to ensure effectiveness.
Early discussions also involve exploring blended models that combine classroom lessons with digital platforms, allowing students to engage with chess learning even as teachers build expertise, officials said.