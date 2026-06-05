Upgraded facilities, play-based learning drive rise in Anganwadi enrolment in Trichy

The district has upgraded 286 centres under the Saksham Anganwadi programme, under which centres are equipped with child-friendly infrastructure and learning resources, including RO drinking water systems, LED televisions, children's furniture and nutrition gardens. The district also constructed 20 new buildings for Anganwadi centres in the past year, while work is underway to open 25 more buildings for the centres. Officials said all centres have been provided with drinking water, toilets and electricity, while efforts are under way to upgrade kitchens and provide additional infrastructure and equipment wherever required.