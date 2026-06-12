Commerce admissions decline in Tiruchy city colleges as enrolment rises in newer rural institutions

Tiruchy: Government arts and science colleges in Tiruchy city and suburban areas have recorded lower admissions to commerce courses during the first phase of counselling this year, while newer institutions in rural parts of the district have reported higher enrolment.

According to Higher Education Department officials, students are increasingly opting for colleges located closer to their homes, contributing to changes in admission patterns across the district.

Tiruchy district has seven government arts and science colleges, including institutions in the city, Srirangam and Thuvakudi, as well as colleges in Musiri, Lalgudi, Manapparai and Thuraiyur. The colleges at Manapparai and Thuraiyur were established in recent years to expand access to higher education in rural areas.