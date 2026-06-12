Commerce admissions decline in Tiruchy city colleges as enrolment rises in newer rural institutions

Tiruchy: Government arts and science colleges in Tiruchy city and suburban areas have recorded lower admissions to commerce courses during the first phase of counselling this year, while newer institutions in rural parts of the district have reported higher enrolment.
According to Higher Education Department officials, students are increasingly opting for colleges located closer to their homes, contributing to changes in admission patterns across the district.
Tiruchy district has seven government arts and science colleges, including institutions in the city, Srirangam and Thuvakudi, as well as colleges in Musiri, Lalgudi, Manapparai and Thuraiyur. The colleges at Manapparai and Thuraiyur were established in recent years to expand access to higher education in rural areas.
At EVR Periyar Government Arts and Science College, admissions to the B.Com programme were lower than in previous years during the first phase of counselling. Principal K Angammal said around 120 of the 240 seats had been filled, compared to about 180 seats during the corresponding period in earlier years.
She also noted a reduction in the number of applicants from neighbouring districts, including Perambalur, where a government arts and science college has been established in recent years.
A similar trend was reported at Government Arts and Science College, Thuvakudi. Principal P Satya said approximately 40 per cent of the seats in commerce courses had been filled so far. He added that enrolment patterns in science courses may also reflect a similar trend.
Meanwhile, newer institutions have reported higher admission numbers. Government Arts and Science College, Manapparai, established in 2022, has filled nearly all 120 seats in its commerce programme and has sought approval for additional intake. Principal N Malarmathi said demand for the course had increased and the college had requested an increase in sanctioned seats.
Officials said Government Arts and Science College, Thuraiyur, established recently, has also recorded higher admissions compared with some older colleges in the district.
A senior Higher Education Department official said the enrolment pattern was consistent with the objective of expanding access to higher education through the establishment of colleges in underserved areas.
The first phase of counselling for government arts and science colleges will conclude on June 18. The schedule for subsequent phases is yet to be announced by the state government.