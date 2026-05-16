Tree uprooted in storm damages Bharathiar University MBA block, roof sheets collapse

Coimbatore: Due to heavy wind and rain on Friday, a tree fell onto the MBA building at Bharathiar University, breaking the roof sheets and branches to fall inside the building.
As it happened after 5 pm, no one was in the building.According to the sources, heavy rain lashed the area in the evening. Due to strong winds, trees were uprooted in at least five locations across the Bharathiar University campus.
Trees were uprooted at the university's main entrance, the Environmental Sciences building, and the MBA department. In particular, a large tree fell over the first floor of the MBA building that is in poor condition, breaking roof sheets and falling branches into the department hall. Rainwater entered the building in several places.
"Chairs and fans were damaged. Water stagnated at some places on campus. Additionally, water leakage was spotted in the room of the exam section building where students' answer scripts are kept." sources said.
University Registrar R Rajavel said they will inspect the campus on Saturday morning and remove the uprooted trees.He added that the buildings will be checked for any damage caused by the fallen trees.