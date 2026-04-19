Treating Kampavata with Ayurveda

India’s population is ageing rapidly. The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) studies claims Parkinson's disease as a rising public health challenge in India. With nearly 10 per cent of the global burden, India is witnessing a rising incidence, and deaths due to an ageing population and high prevalence of young-onset cases. Ayurveda has documented Parkinson as kampavata in Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, Ashtanga Samgraha, and the latest in the series being Basavarajeeyam—a 17th-century text that specifically documents kampavata as a clinically separate entity. But what is kampavata? And how does Ayurveda deal with it? Let us understand.

As one ages, neurodegeneration is a natural process. Clinical observations reveal that the age of onset of Parkinson's disease has decreased compared to 20 years ago. Early detection plays a crucial role in helping the patient live a healthy life with dignity. Thus, the role of Ayurveda becomes very important as a preventive and therapeutic protocol.

The Early Signs of Parkinson’s

One may observe stiffness while walking, reduced arm swing, slowness of movement, and slight tremors as initial symptoms. Most of the time, these issues are noticed by family members or friends. The pathological process begins years before physical symptoms manifest. Simple signs such as constipation, reduced sense of smell, and emotional disturbances may pave the way for the disease process. Undergoing Panchakarma treatment in the initial phase can definitely reduce the possibility of further progression.

The Vulnerable Group

Stressful jobs, strained relationships, and ongoing life stressors over time can make one more vulnerable later in life. Identifying this group early is highly beneficial. Undergoing Panchakarma between the ages of 45 to 55 can be an effective preventive measure, especially for those with a family history of neurodegenerative diseases.

Neuroneurodegenerative In Ayurveda

In Ayurveda, the neurodegenerative process begins with the involvement of the indriyas (senses) and the mind, eventually reflecting in the body. Manas (mind), with its subtle presence throughout the body, is involved in thinking, creativity, and imagination. Emotions such as sukha (happiness) and dukha (sorrow) are considered qualities of the atma (self or consciousness). The manas–atma combination enables the deha–indriya (body–sense) complex to perceive, understand, and function in the world.

The connection between the body and the senses, mediated by the mind and linked to the atma, makes an individual aware and functional. Affliction of the mind through excessive thoughts, worries, fear, and apprehension plays a significant role, as it may predispose an individual to neurodegeneration. By the time clinical symptoms such as tremors, walking difficulty, or memory issues appear, the underlying pathophysiology would have begun years earlier.

Role of Panchkarma

Panchakarma, the fivefold biopurificatory process, detoxifies the body and stimulates better metabolic and neuroendocrine functioning. Vamana (therapeutic emesis) and Virechana (therapeutic purgation) are effective in the early stages, followed by Vasti and Nasya for preventive care. These therapies help regulate the gut–brain axis and stimulate brain function through the nasal route.

Mentally calming procedures such as Shirodhara, Takradhara, and Thalapothichil are also found to be beneficial at various stages of the disease.

Role of Rasyana

Post-Panchakarma, the use of Rasayana drugs plays a vital role in maintaining cognition and overall well-being in individuals with Parkinson’s disease. However, consistent adherence to treatment, strong family support, emotional and mental well-being, and an active physical lifestyle are essential to ensure a better quality of life for patients.

Let us strive to overcome this condition by being more aware, sensitive, and inclusive—doing the right thing at the right time.

This story has been written by Dr Ramya Alakkal.