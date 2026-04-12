Treated water to fill eight lakes in Bengaluru South Corporation

To Gottigere and Kammanahalli lakes, treated water will come from the 10 MLD STP at Hulimavu and the pipeline has cost Rs 1 crore.

“90% of the work is completed,” said the official attached to the Waste Water Management Wing, BWSSB. The board has also intensified efforts to bring treated water from Agara STP in HSR Layout to fill Mangammanapalya and Somasundarapalya lakes.

“In one month, the 12-month-old project will be completed, and as summer hits peak, the full-time operation to pump water to these eight lakes will begin. Since it is treated water, it will not have any negative impact on aquatic health and will significantly contribute to recharging hundreds of borewells surrounding the water bodies,” said a senior environment engineer from the South City Corporation.