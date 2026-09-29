TRE-4 Group D aspirants protest in Patna over recruitment demands

Patna, Sep 29 (IANS): Protests by Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) and Group 'D' job aspirants continued in Patna on Tuesday, with demonstrators taking to the streets over their respective recruitment-related demands.
TRE-4 aspirants gathered outside Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari's residence, demanding that candidates appearing for the CTET 2026 examination also be allowed to participate in the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment process.
The demand has been raised previously by candidates appearing for CTET, who have sought an opportunity similar to that provided to candidates appearing for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET).
Meanwhile, the Group D candidates marched from Gandhi Maidan towards the Chief Minister's residence.
Police stopped the protesters near JP Golambar by putting up barricades.
Around 500 protesters subsequently sat down at the spot and began a sit-in demonstration.
Carrying the Tricolour and displaying posters and banners, they raised slogans demanding appointments and action on their long-pending recruitment process.
Some protesters also brought folding cots to the protest site.
According to the demonstrators, they have been sitting on a protest at Gardanibagh for around 30 days.
One of the protesters said he had applied for the recruitment in 2012 after the advertisement promised employment opportunities to eligible candidates.
He alleged that although the examination was intended for candidates with matriculation and Class 8-level qualifications, questions were of a much higher difficulty level.
The protesters said they had remained on the streets because their demands had not been addressed and alleged that no government representative had come forward to meet them.
Another candidate said that the group comprised 9,720 candidates who had submitted applications in 2023 and appeared for the examination in 2024.
He claimed that appointments had still not been made.
The candidates are demanding that the government complete the appointment process and resolve their pending grievances.
In view of the demonstrations, police erected barricades at several locations along the protest routes.
A large number of personnel were deployed to regulate the movement of protesters and maintain security.
Water cannons and riot-control vehicles were also kept ready as part of the arrangements.
The protests come amid continuing mobilisation by job aspirants in Patna over recruitment delays and examination-related demands.
Bihar's government has previously announced changes to the TRE-4 examination process following protests by teacher-recruitment aspirants, including a decision to conduct the examination in a single phase.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.