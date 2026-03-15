Transplant survivor from Kerala on a mission for change

With assembly elections round the corner, the 63-year-old is on a different kind of campaign trail, meeting political parties and urging them to include measures for kidney patients in their election manifestos.

Among the key demands are policy changes to support the rising number of patients, ensuring the availability of essential medicines through Karunya Pharmacy, dialysis centres at PHC level, free transplatation schemes and reinstatement of the Karunya Benevolent Fund.

The crisis is staggering. The number of dialysis patients has risen from 43,740 in 2020 to 218,410 in 2024 — a more than fourfold increase. Studies suggest that for every 10 lakh people there are approximately 8,000 kidney patients, and more than 80% come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This makes kidney disease not just a health issue, but a pressing social challenge.