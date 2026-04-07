Transparent recruitment key to merit-based governance: Khandu

Addressing the newly recruited assistant engineers, Khandu said the recruitment processes in the state lacked uniformity and transparency prior to 2016, but systematic reforms undertaken by his government have helped establish a robust and credible system.

"Today, the recruitment process in Arunachal Pradesh is among the most transparent in the country. Even candidates who could not make it to the final list have expressed satisfaction with the fairness of the system," he said.

Highlighting key milestones, the chief minister stated that the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) was established in 2017 through an Act of the state assembly to institutionalise transparent recruitment for Group C and D posts.