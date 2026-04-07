Transparent recruitment key to merit-based governance: Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asserted that the state now has one of the most transparent recruitment systems in the country, attributing the transformation to a series of reforms introduced since 2016 to ensure merit-based and fair selection in government services.
The chief minister made the remarks while felicitating and handing over appointment orders to successful candidates of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Services Examination (APESE) 2026, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).
Addressing the newly recruited assistant engineers, Khandu said the recruitment processes in the state lacked uniformity and transparency prior to 2016, but systematic reforms undertaken by his government have helped establish a robust and credible system.
"Today, the recruitment process in Arunachal Pradesh is among the most transparent in the country. Even candidates who could not make it to the final list have expressed satisfaction with the fairness of the system," he said.
Highlighting key milestones, the chief minister stated that the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) was established in 2017 through an Act of the state assembly to institutionalise transparent recruitment for Group C and D posts.
He added that comprehensive reforms were also undertaken in the Public Service Commission following past irregularities.
Out of more than 5,000 candidates who appeared in the APESE, 161 candidates were selected on merit and awarded appointment orders, reflecting both the high level of competition and the integrity of the selection process, Khandu said.
Congratulating the newly recruited engineers, the chief minister lauded their hard work, perseverance and dedication, and acknowledged the role of their families and well-wishers in supporting their preparation for the examination.
Khandu also commended the APPSC for its professionalism and integrity, noting that it has received the state gold medal and the chief minister's award for excellence in public administration in recognition of its performance.
He said the newly appointed engineers would play a crucial role in the state's development through various departments.
Urging the officers to maintain high standards of integrity and professionalism, Khandu reminded them that their primary responsibility is towards the people.
"You have joined government service by choice. Always remember that you are public servants, and your primary responsibility is towards the people," he said.
The chief minister also emphasised the importance of quality execution of projects, timely delivery and effective inter-departmental coordination.
He encouraged the young engineers to adopt innovative and context-specific technologies suited to the state's unique geographical and climatic conditions.
Highlighting the state's development trajectory, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant transformation over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The chief minister spoke about the government's initiatives to empower youth across various sectors.
He said the state is emerging as a hub of young talent and innovation, with improved performance in national sporting events and recognition in the start-up ecosystem.
Referring to the state's economic progress, Khandu highlighted the rise in internal revenue generation and the vast potential of hydropower, adding that the government envisions energy-led growth and long-term self-reliance for the state.
"Your work, integrity, and dedication will define the future of Arunachal Pradesh. Be committed, stay grounded, and serve with pride," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.