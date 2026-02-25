Manik Saha highlights fair hiring process to ensure merit prevails

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that, as promised to the people of the state, the present government is providing jobs with transparency and job offers are being distributed openly because employment is being given to unemployed youth in a transparent manner.

Saha said this while offering TFS Grade-One Fishery Officer posts to 52 candidates at a function held at Pragya Bhavan.



He said that the goal of every initiative of the government is public welfare.

"Starting from providing jobs for public welfare, various steps are being taken one after another. Only qualified people are currently getting jobs. Only those who prove themselves worthy through their studies are being appointed to various posts. Now there is no need to bring any recommendations for jobs," said Dr. Saha.



The Chief Minister said that in the past, it was difficult to get jobs in remote areas of the state due to terrorism and a poor communication system.

"At present, the situation has changed. There is now a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere in the state. The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid special attention to the development of the North-Eastern states, and the communication system in the state has improved significantly," he said.