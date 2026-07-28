Transparency boost: Candidates can now see answer sheets of MP civil service main exams

Indore: To promote greater transparency, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced that candidates will now be able to access their descriptive answer sheets from the state service main exams held between 2019 and 2024.
The exercise will begin with the answer sheets of the state service main examination 2019, and the inspection process for them will commence in November, according to an official release issued on Monday.
Candidates will subsequently be allowed to go through their answer sheets of the state service main examination conducted in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 in a phased manner.
The commission said candidates would have to apply online for the review, and would be allowed to personally examine their answer sheets according to a pre-scheduled programme and allotted time slots.
Detailed guidelines, the online application process, schedule and other relevant information regarding the scrutiny of answer sheets will be issued separately on the commission's website, the release added.
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