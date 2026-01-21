Renewable energy as a growth driver: Pralhad Joshi at Davos

Davos: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Wednesday, during the World Economic Forum, explained how the shift toward green energy is acting as a powerful tool for economic growth. He stated that by focusing on renewable energy sources such as the sun and wind, the country is now able to produce electricity at a much lower cost for its citizens.



Connecting the energy shift to national progress, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "India's agenda at Davos is that transition is not a burden for growth, it is an engine for growth. And because of that, the cost of renewable energy has come down in India. Because of this renewable movement, which the Prime Minister started almost from 2015-16 and very aggressively from almost 2019, it is bringing down the entire cost of electricity in India. Now, Andhra Pradesh has said that we are going to reduce the cost of electricity. Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has announced that the tariff will come down. Now we're pitching for battery storage, pump storage, grid stability, green energy corridor, all these things put together in the coming days, India can showcase itself that we are producing green energy, transition is also happening, and growth is also taking place. Our growth is good, and our renewable energy is also growing well."



The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."