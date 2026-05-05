Prakasam–Markapuram Split triggers teacher transfers amid technical hurdles

Ongole: The Combined Prakasam district- School Education department has initiated the bifurcation/adjustment and allocation of teachers and staff among the Newly established Markapuram district and erstwhile Prakasam district. As the Central government already published a Gazette notification based on the previous reorganization of districts on forming 26 districts and Prakasam and Bapatla districts were there in the U-DIES data.

But later, a separate Markapuram district was established, and now it is facing technical issues to allocate staff for this New district as a fresh Union Government's Gazette publication may take some more time. Without the Gazette publication, it is technically difficult to allocate the teachers into the separated/ re-merged district limits.

In this connection, following the directives of the Education department Director, the district authorities started a bifurcation/adjustment and allocation of teacher posts process to the new Markapuram district and newly merged Addanki and Kandukuru segments based on the Old Combined Prakasam district (56 Mandals) as a unit.

To monitor this teachers allocation/adjustment process one Nodal officer for each district was appointed. For Prakasam and Markapuram districts, School Education department Additional Director Subba Reddy was appointed as the nodal officer. By the May month ending, the authorities are going to finish the preparation of the final list of teachers who are eligible to relocate/adjust/ allocate to which district.

"The authorities will take up the teachers' adjustments/ allotments to Markapuram district and Prakasam district with separate teacher seniority lists. All the 21 Mandals in Markapuram district will be considered as one Unit and the 28 Mandals (including the Ongole Urban) of the Prakasam district will be considered as another unit for the teachers transfers,"

One officer explained. Recently as the academic year closed by April 23rd, All the Addanki segment limited Schools were merged into the Prakasam district. Very soon one Deputy Education Officer (Dy.EO) will be appointed in Addanki as his working headquarters and the mandals under the Addanki and Darsi segments will be placed under this Addanki Dy.E.O jurisdiction.