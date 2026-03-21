Transgender Rights Amendment Bill faces opposition in Kolkata

“This Bill is proposing to remove that option, and hence if any person wants to declare himself or herself as transgender person, he or she will have to go through an administrative process. Now, what they're saying is that there will be a medical board that will do the screening. And that is like a medicalisation, which is outdated, which is actually unethical, because if you have read the history, if you are aware of the history of medicine, you know, sexuality, gender, anything which is out of the norm has always been made a pathological issue," Dhall added.