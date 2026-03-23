Transgender Groups, Students Protest Against Trans - Bill in Madurai
Madurai: Members of the transgender community, along with student and youth organisations, staged a protest rally in Madurai on Monday, opposing a proposed Trans-bill which they claim undermines the right to self-identify gender.
The rally commenced near Raja Muthiah Hall, opposite the district court, and proceeded along Dr Thangaraj Road before concluding at the Gandhi Museum. Protesters raised slogans urging the Union government to withdraw the Bill, alleging that it infringes upon the fundamental rights of transgender persons.
Prior to the rally, transgender activist Priya Babu criticised the use of terms such as "Aravani" and "eunuch" in the proposed law, noting that the community had long replaced them with more respectful identifiers like "Thirunangai" and "Thirunambi."
She also pointed out that trans men have not been adequately recognised in the Bill. Raising objections to the certification process, Priya Babu said the proposed requirement for medical and district-level approval to obtain identity cards places undue control over an individual's gender identity.
"The right to self-identify is inherent and cannot be subject to external validation," she said.She further alleged that the Bill fails to penalise families that ostracise transgender persons while creating provisions that could adversely affect those who support them.
The protest saw participation from various organisations, including SFI, DYFI, transgender welfare groups, and Arangam Trust. Leaders of these groups reiterated their demand for the immediate withdrawal of the proposed legislation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.