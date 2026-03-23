Transgender Groups, Students Protest Against Trans - Bill in Madurai

Madurai: Members of the transgender community, along with student and youth organisations, staged a protest rally in Madurai on Monday, opposing a proposed Trans-bill which they claim undermines the right to self-identify gender.

The rally commenced near Raja Muthiah Hall, opposite the district court, and proceeded along Dr Thangaraj Road before concluding at the Gandhi Museum. Protesters raised slogans urging the Union government to withdraw the Bill, alleging that it infringes upon the fundamental rights of transgender persons.

Prior to the rally, transgender activist Priya Babu criticised the use of terms such as "Aravani" and "eunuch" in the proposed law, noting that the community had long replaced them with more respectful identifiers like "Thirunangai" and "Thirunambi."