Engineering disaster at Visakhapatnam plant claims eight lives and sparks call for accountability



"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the accident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added.

Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the tragic accident at the Visakha Steel Plant that claimed the lives of several workers after hot metal buckets collapsed in the Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2), causing liquid steel to fall on employees.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, YS Jagan said the loss of lives in such a devastating industrial accident was deeply painful and prayed for strength and courage for the affected families during this difficult time. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured workers and urged the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment.

Demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, YS Jagan called for strict action against those found responsible and stressed that worker safety must remain the highest priority in all industrial establishments. He said there should be no compromise in implementing safety standards and preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.

YS Jagan also directed YSRCP leaders and party cadres in Visakhapatnam to extend all possible support to the victims and their families, visit the affected households, and monitor the treatment being provided to the injured. He assured that YSRCP would stand firmly with the affected families in this hour of grief.