Traditional Kashmiri theatre inspires students, promotes cultural values in Srinagar



The performance highlighted how rapid modernisation and changing lifestyles have distanced many young people from their mother tongue, family traditions and cultural practices. It also underscored concerns over excessive screen time, with students increasingly spending more time on digital devices than reading books or engaging in cultural activities.

The energetic performance by the Mehak Dramatic Club's artists received an enthusiastic response from the packed audience of students and teachers, many of whom applauded the initiative for making theatre accessible to the younger generation.

Organisers said theatre continues to play an important role in preserving languages, showcasing local traditions and raising awareness about social issues affecting society. While theatre was once regarded primarily as a source of entertainment, it is now also seen as an effective medium for education, social awareness and creative expression.

Student Fiza described the initiative as timely and necessary.

"Such theatre plays should be organised more often. It is a very good initiative. With the growing impact of Western culture, such theatre performances should be encouraged," she told ANI.

Teacher Sajad Bashir said both students and faculty thoroughly enjoyed the performance.

"The students and teachers really enjoyed the play. Such dramas are organised very rarely. Many students have been inspired and now want to participate in theatre. Children spend most of their time on mobile phones, so such performances motivate them to engage in creative activities," he said.

Another student, Waadiya, said the play was an effective way of showcasing Kashmir's cultural heritage.

"It is a very good way to present our culture," she said.

Theatre director Farhat Sidiq thanked the students and her team for making the programme a success and stressed the need to take similar performances to more schools.

"The students supported us wholeheartedly, and so did my team. Such plays should be organised in every school. Children learn a great deal from these performances, and we want more school students to become associated with theatre," she said.

Senior theatre artist Shabir Hakak expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire the next generation of performers.

"More artists will emerge after watching such plays. There is a need for more initiatives and workshops so that future generations can learn and carry forward this art form," he said.

The programme reflected a growing interest among young audiences in preserving Kashmir's rich theatrical and cultural traditions.

