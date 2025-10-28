T’Puram set to retain golden glory @ ‘School Olympics’

The ‘golden’ waters

The waters of Dr BR Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, Pirappancode, were indeed a gold mine for the host district.

It earned a total of 649 points — a staggering lead of 500 points to the first runner-up Thrissur (149) — to emerge as the winners of the aquatics championship.

Of the total 103 competitions held, Thiruvananthapuram struck gold in 73. Notably, 10 of the 16 new meet records set belonged to teenagers from the district.

The performances of Aajushi Avantikaa S A of MVHSS Thundathil and Sreehari B of GVHSS Pirappancode were especially remarkable.

Together they set six records between them and amassed 30 points in the sub-junior girls and senior boys categorically, respectively.

The other notable performers were: Ebba Adila S and Vrinda R S (three gold medals each in junior girls category); Mongam Yagna Sai (three gold medals in junior boys), Vidhya Lekshmi R and Dhakshina Bijo P (three gold medals each in senior girls), and Kausthubnath J (three gold medals in senior boys). Of the top 10 performing schools in aquatics, eight were from the capital, including the top scoring MVHSS Thundathil.

Save for sub-junior boys category, the city also topped in all others at the sports meet.