Tourists gather at Shimla's ridge to celebrate New Year 2026

Shimla: A large number of tourists gathered at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, on the night of December 31 and Thursday morning to celebrate the New Year. Tourists welcomed the New Year with enthusiasm while eagerly waiting for snowfall. Although snowfall did not occur, the festive spirit remained high.



The ongoing Shimla Winter Carnival, featuring folk dances, Punjabi songs, and vibrant cultural performances, emerged as a major attraction for visitors. Despite the absence of snow, tourists were seen dancing and celebrating under the open sky, enjoying the pleasant weather and festive atmosphere.



Visitors from different parts of the country expressed happiness and optimism for the year 2026.