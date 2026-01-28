Fresh snow sparks tourism boom in Shimla



Meanwhile, people in the tourism sector have termed the snowfall as 'white gold', stating that it had arrived after a prolonged dry spell that had adversely affected business. With fresh snow, hotel bookings and tourist inflow have begun to increase.



Naren Shahi, a local travel agent from Shimla, told ANI that the snowfall has provided a much-needed boost to the tourism industry.



"There was a long dry spell, and because of that our tourism business was going through a slowdown. This fresh snowfall has given a boost. It has worked like a lifeline for the tourism industry. As western disturbances are expected to remain active and there is hope for more snowfall in the coming days, it will greatly benefit tourism," he said.



He further added that multiple stakeholders are benefiting from the renewed tourist activity.



"Hotels, travel agents, porters, horse operators, photographers and taxi drivers are all getting work. After this fresh snowfall, we are hoping for another spell as well. We appeal to tourists to visit in large numbers so that the tourism season lasts longer," Shahi said.



With weather conditions turning favourable and expectations of more snowfall ahead, the tourism industry in Shimla is optimistic about an extended and profitable winter season.