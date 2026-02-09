Jammu’s Nathatop becomes winter hotspot after fresh snowfall

Jammu: Tourists are flocking to Nathatop, the popular hill resort located 10 kilometres ahead of Patnitop in Jammu, as the region received fresh snowfall. Many visitors reached Nathatop after visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra via Patnitop.



At Nathatop, tourists were seen enjoying a range of winter activities, including dancing, playing in the snow, and ice-related adventures. Visitors also enjoyed local delicacies such as sweet corn, warmed themselves by fires, and took photographs of the snow-covered landscape.



Meanwhile, tourism continues to be a major pillar of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, with the Union Territory recording 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025, despite security-related incidents and natural calamities.