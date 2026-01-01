Tourist hotspots across India come alive on New Year 2026



In Delhi, Connaught Place and Vasant Vihar saw a steady influx of revellers as families and groups gathered in markets and open spaces ahead of the New Year 2026. New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said patrols were underway across central areas but appealed to visitors to celebrate responsibly. "Welcome the new year with your family, but do not drive after drinking alcohol, and do not create chaos on the roads," he said.

