Tourism Summit 2026: India backpacks, but Moolah missing

As incomes and aspirations rise, tourism has become “second nature” for millions, driving demand at an unprecedented pace.

That growth is being reinforced by infrastructure expansion. If current plans hold, India could operate nearly 1,500 aircraft by 2030, implying a more than 200% increase in airline capacity, he said.

Yet the sector’s macroeconomic contribution remains modest. Tourism currently accounts for 5.22% of India’s GDP, slightly up from about 5% in 2022-23, but still well below the global average of around 10%. “We are operating at roughly half our potential,” he noted, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated ambition to double tourism’s GDP contribution over the next decade.