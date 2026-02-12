Tourism Malaysia conducts 2026 Sales Drive in Coimbatore

Kuala Lumpur: Tourism Malaysia (Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board MTPB) successfully organised its Sales Mission 2026 in Coimbatore, in partnership with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA).



According to an official statement, the programme brought together 49 sellers from Malaysia and key travel trade partners from Coimbatore and the wider Kongu region, strengthening Malaysia's engagement with one of South India's strongest outbound leisure and business travel markets.



The Sales Mission was led by Tourism Malaysia Chairman, Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, together with Mdm Nuwal Fadhilahbinti Ku Azmi, Senior Director, International Promotions (Asia/Africa) Division, Tourism Malaysia, reflecting Tourism Malaysia's continued commitment to expanding its presence in India, particularly in the Southern region.