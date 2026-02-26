At SATTE 2026, Shekhawat sets 10% GDP goal for tourism sector

New Delhi: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that tourism has become central to national development and the government is working with a vision of increasing the sector's contribution to GDP from 6% to 10%.



He made the remarks during the 33rd annual edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE), held at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi. The event is regarded as a premier travel and tourism exposition in India.



Shekhawat, along with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, graced the inaugural ceremony, which brought together stakeholders from across the tourism and travel industry.