Tougher caps, costs and scrutiny shrink Canada’s intake of Indian students

India's position as the largest source of international students in Canada is weakening as a series of immigration reforms scale back study permits, making the admission process more restrictive for new applicants.

Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) show that Indian students, who accounted for 41.2% of Canada's international student population in 2022, made up 24.6% in 2025, the lowest share since 2016. Canada, which hosted nearly one in three Indian students studying overseas in 2025, has also recorded a decline in new study permits and permit renewals issued to Indian nationals.

The changes are part of Canada's broader effort to reduce the temporary resident population amid concerns over housing shortages, rising living costs and pressure on public infrastructure.