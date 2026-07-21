Tougher caps, costs and scrutiny shrink Canada’s intake of Indian students

India's position as the largest source of international students in Canada is weakening as a series of immigration reforms scale back study permits, making the admission process more restrictive for new applicants.
Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) show that Indian students, who accounted for 41.2% of Canada's international student population in 2022, made up 24.6% in 2025, the lowest share since 2016. Canada, which hosted nearly one in three Indian students studying overseas in 2025, has also recorded a decline in new study permits and permit renewals issued to Indian nationals.
The changes are part of Canada's broader effort to reduce the temporary resident population amid concerns over housing shortages, rising living costs and pressure on public infrastructure.
Study permit cap squeezes intake
Canada's biggest policy shift has been the introduction of a national cap on study permits.
After capping study permits in 2024, the government reduced the target to 437,000 permits in 2025. For 2026, the overall cap has been set at 408,000 permits, of which only 155,000 are allocated for newly arriving international students. The remainder is reserved for permit renewals and extensions.
To implement the cap, most applicants must now obtain a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter (PAL or TAL) before applying for a study permit. The letter confirms that a student falls within the allocation assigned to a province or territory. Applications submitted without the required attestation are returned or refused, while institutions are unable to admit students beyond their allotted quota.
Higher financial threshold
The financial requirements for international students was also substantially raised by the Canadian government.
Until the end of 2023, applicants were required to show CAD 10,000 to cover living expenses. The amount was increased to CAD 20,635 in 2024 and will rise again to CAD 22,895 for applications submitted on or after September 1, 2025.
Immigration officers are also examining financial records with greater scrutiny. Applicants are expected to provide clear evidence of the source of funds, with unexplained deposits or inconsistent banking history increasingly attracting scrutiny during visa assessment.
Fast-track visa route withdrawn
Another major change came in November 2024 when Canada discontinued the Student Direct Stream (SDS), a fast-track study permit programme available to applicants from 14 countries, including India.
The SDS allowed eligible students to receive faster visa decisions with a simplified documentation process. Following its closure, all applications are processed through the regular stream, where officers undertake a detailed assessment of an applicant's academic background, finances and overall profile.
Academic choices face closer scrutiny
Canadian authorities have also tightened the assessment of study plans.
Applicants are now expected to demonstrate that their chosen programme represents a logical progression from their previous education or work experience. Applications for programmes below an applicant's existing qualification, or for courses unrelated to their academic background without adequate justification, are likely to face additional scrutiny.
The rules governing the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) have also changed. Students enrolled in several college programmes must now graduate in fields linked to Canada's labour market requirements to qualify for a post-study work permit, narrowing options for those pursuing programmes outside priority sectors.
Fraud checks tighten admissions
Canada has strengthened document verification to address fraudulent admissions.
Every Letter of Acceptance submitted with a study permit application is now verified directly with the issuing institution before a decision is taken. The measure is intended to prevent the use of fake admission letters, but has also added another stage to the application process, contributing to longer processing timelines in some cases.
Proving intent to return
Many study permit refusals continue to be issued under Section 179(b) of Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, which requires visa officers to be satisfied that an applicant will leave Canada after the authorised period of stay.
Applicants are therefore expected to demonstrate credible academic objectives, sufficient financial resources and strong personal or professional ties to their home country while establishing that their primary purpose is education rather than long-term migration.
For decades, Canada attracted Indian students through internationally recognised institutions, comparatively affordable education, opportunities to work while studying, a pathway to permanent residency and the faster processing available under the Student Direct Stream. The recent policy have changed this landscape. Students must now meet stricter immigration requirements alongside university admission criteria.