Five cubs born at Kuno push India’s cheetah population to 53

New Delhi: Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah, gave birth to five cubs on Monday at the Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking India's Cheetah population to 53, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.



Of these, 50 are now in Kuno National Park, and three are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.



In an X post, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, and lauded the veterinarians and field staff taking care of the big cats at the Kuno National Park.