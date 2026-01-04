Top smartphone launches expected in India in 2026

Samsung

Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. It is one of the few non-Chinese brands that compete strongly with both Chinese manufacturers and US-based Apple. Samsung has a wide product range, from budget phones to ultra-premium flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung’s main flagship launch for 2026 is expected to be the Galaxy S26 series. This lineup will likely include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. These phones are expected to launch early in the year. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to feature high-quality AMOLED displays, powerful flagship processors, and major camera upgrades. The Ultra variant, in particular, may see significant improvements in photography and videography. Samsung is also expected to continue offering advanced S-Pen support on the Ultra model. AI-powered features under Samsung’s “Galaxy AI” branding are expected to play a major role in this series.

Samsung Foldable Phones

Samsung is also a leader in foldable smartphone technology. In 2026, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. According to rumours, Samsung will focus on making these foldable devices more durable and lightweight. Improvements in the hinge design may help reduce the visible screen crease further. These phones are expected to be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 series processor, offering top-level performance.

Camera hardware and software improvements are also expected, supported by Galaxy AI features for better photos and videos. The phones will likely run on Android 16 with the latest version of Samsung’s One UI.

Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a Galaxy Z TriFold device. This could be a groundbreaking product with a new form factor. The device is expected to fold twice, offering a much larger screen when fully opened—almost like a tablet. If launched, it could change how foldable phones are used.