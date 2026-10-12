Top seed Ribhav Saroha opens U-16 national campaign with straight-sets win in New Delhi

Saroha, who clinched the U-18 title on Saturday, was pleased with his opening-round performance but said he was not taking anything for granted in his bid to complete a double at the tournament. "The confidence is high. If I am performing well in U-18s, obviously my confidence is very high in U-16s as well. I played against Raghav Sarode, and he is a really good friend of mine. The first set was close, but in the second set I was able to pull off quite easily. It was a good match for me," Saroha said.