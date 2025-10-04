Top NIT Hamirpur students can now pursue final-year studies at IIT Bombay

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, enabling students to access state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technical training, and new research opportunities.

Under this collaboration, up to five meritorious students from selected engineering disciplines at NIT Hamirpur will have the opportunity to pursue their final year of studies at IIT Bombay, the official statement released on Friday said.

This initiative is expected to provide students with hands-on exposure to high-end laboratories, specialised courses, and collaborative research projects.

The agreement was signed on Thursday evening in the presence of NIT Director H M Suryavanshi and IIT Bombay Dean (International Relations) Sudarshan Kumar.

Commenting on the partnership, Suryavanshi called it a milestone in NIT Hamirpur’s growth story, adding, “It will provide our students with world-class experience and prepare them for global competition.”

Kumar said the collaboration would enrich academic exchange and foster innovation, stating, “We welcome the students of NIT Hamirpur to IIT Bombay. This initiative will further broaden their academic horizons and expose them to diverse learning environments.”

Siddharth Sharma, Dean (Academics) at NIT-Hamirpur, emphasised that this move would not only help students gain advanced technical knowledge but also prepare them for competitive opportunities both in India and globally.

The MoU represents a significant step in strengthening institutional cooperation between premier engineering institutes in India, offering students an unmatched opportunity to benefit from cutting-edge research, mentorship from leading faculty, and exposure to a collaborative academic culture.