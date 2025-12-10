Top MoCA officials conduct surprise inspections at airports amid flight disruptions

Mumbai: In the midst of numerous flight cancellations that caused chaos for passengers, senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) conducted surprise and thorough inspections of some airports with heavy air traffic on Tuesday.



Madhu Sudan Shankar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, visited the Mumbai airport while assuring people that "things are in control."



"Things are in control. We discussed with all the stakeholders, especially the airport operators, ATC control managers. Major affected sectors of the flight delays domestically are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa and Lucknow. A lot of improvements also took place," he told reporters.