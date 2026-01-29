Iranian Leader Ali Larijani meets Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor for talks



In urging Tehran back to the negotiating table, Trump said he hoped Iran would "quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties." He warned that "time is running out" and described the situation as "truly of the essence."

Recounting an earlier standoff, Trump wrote, "As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran." He cautioned that any renewed confrontation would be "far worse," before closing with, "Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate ... Thank you for your attention to this matter!"



Iran responded on Wednesday through its mission to the United Nations, saying it is willing to engage with Washington "based on mutual respect and interests." In a separate post on X, Tehran warned: "BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!"

Amid the exchange of warnings, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Washington is closely monitoring Tehran's actions and confirmed there is "a massive fleet heading in that direction."



At the same time, US Central Command said on Tuesday it was preparing multi-day readiness drills "designed to enhance asset and personnel dispersal capability, strengthen regional partnerships, and prepare for flexible response execution throughout."