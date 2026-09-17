Top court pulls up IOCL for rejecting female applicant citing manual labour and night shifts

Relying on earlier Supreme Court precedents, it noted that mere inclusion of a candidate's name in a select list or empanelment does not, by itself, confer an indefeasible right to appointment. The P&H High Court further held that there was no written order establishing that the woman's candidature had been rejected solely because she was a woman. It observed that, in the absence of a legal right to appointment, the alleged gender-based rejection could not by itself form the basis for directing her appointment. The High Court also noted that the document relied upon by the woman specifically related to "land losers", while she was not shown to fall within that category. It further recorded that there was no material before it to establish that IOCL was required under any rule, regulation or policy to appoint persons who were residents of the village or land losers.