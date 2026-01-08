Top boxers enter Elite Men & Women National Boxing Championship semis

This marks the first time that the men's and women's National Championships are being held together at the same venue, with 600 boxers competing across 10 weight categories for each gender. Minakshi (women's 45-48kg) from the All India Police team defeated Kashish Mehta of Punjab with a 5:0 score, while Nikhat (48-51kg) outperformed Manipur's Lanchenbee Chanu Tongbram by the same margin.