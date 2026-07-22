Top 10 School Assembly News Headlines 22 July 2026

School Assembly News Headlines for 22 July 2026 can be checked here that includes the Top 10 news headlines. These headlines shall help you with the news reading actvity in the school assembly apart from enhancing the knowledge on current affairs.
Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) to deploy AI-enabled CCTV storage at Badrinath, Kedarnath after temple offerings theft
Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches Rs 235-crore Ganga Corridor projects ahead of 2027 Mahakumbh
Over 3,000 drug samples failed quality tests in 2025-26, Centre tells Rajya Sabha
Jantar Mantar Protest: Rahul, Priyanka, other leaders released after being detained for three hours
Cyber fraud reporting system helped save Rs 11K crore since 2021, but scams crossed Rs 55K crore: Centre
SC questions plea seeking directions to curb exam paper leaks; defers hearing by a week
US set to impose new tariffs as Trump's 10% global levy to expire
Chile declares emergency after deadly rains kill 10, damage over 1000 homes
Israel builds miles-long earthen barrier inside Gaza, deepening territorial division
US involved in fishing boat attacks off Ecuador: HRW report
Apart from the above top headlines, some important business news headlines are that the Maruti Suzuki has hiked the car prices for the second conesetive time this year and Rupee falls 6 paise to 96.42 against US Dollar in early trade.
School assembly news reading activity takes place in various schools across the country. The activity is intentd to develop knowledge on latest national and international current affairs.