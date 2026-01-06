Tom Hiddleston reflects on David Farr’s themes of truth and redemption

Speaking about building a continuation without John le Carre’s source material, Tom Hiddleston said, “David Farr has achieved the impossible. The Night Manager was based on a novel by John le Carre, there was no second novel, no sequel. David has written it with all the sophistication and complexity that le Carré would approve of and admire. Teddy, Roxana, Colombia, Alex Goodwin and Matthew Ellis have all emerged from David’s imagination. This is where he chose to go, and we all followed him there. He’s forensic about detail, and brilliant at the plotting of a complex spy thriller. It feels like a roller-coaster. David’s scripts are exciting, dangerous, edgy, mythic and complex. It’s about personal redemption, about guilt, about shame, about truth”.