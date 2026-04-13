OP Jindal Global University marks World Health Day

Following the inaugural event, three panels illustrated the importance of the World Health Day theme 'Stand with Science.' The first panel on 'Advancing the One Health Dialogue: Research and Action,' featured distinguished scholars from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPHG). The panel recognised the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and the environment as being critical to the One Health agenda. Dr. Kanav Anand (Senior Consultant, Paediatric Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, SGRH) noted that children's health, particularly kidney-related conditions, can serve as early indicators of environmental and climate-related changes. Professor Rajib Dasgupta (Professor and Chair, Centre for Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU) stressed the importance of transdisciplinary and multisectoral approaches, while Dr. Kamini Walia (Scientist and Head of the Descriptive Research Division, ICMR) highlighted the need for strong sectoral surveillance systems. Dr. Sandul Yasobant (Assistant Professor, IIPHG) underscored the interdependence of health systems, drawing lessons from pandemics such as COVID-19 and stressing the need to harmonise data collection relating to animal and human diseases. Professor Abhiroop Chowdhury (Dean, Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability) emphasised the need for collaboration in order to strengthen research for One Health for better policy uptake, and the importance of SDG 17 on partnerships for climate action.