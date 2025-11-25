TOEFL iBT to introduce adaptive test in 2026: Official prep programme launched

A new preparation programme has been released ahead of the enhanced TOEFL iBT exam, which is set for an international rollout on January 21, 2026. The system introduces adaptive, AI-supported learning tools designed to match the revised structure of the test, which will include personalised reading and listening sections along with several new task types.

The prep platform offers TOEFL-style practice questions, interactive lessons, and analytics that track a learner’s progress over time. Features include personalised tutoring, instant feedback, and adaptive difficulty adjustments intended to reflect a student’s current proficiency level.

It has been developed to mirror the academic tasks that appear in the updated exam format, which will also introduce fast-tracked result delivery within 72 hours.

The revamped test will use an updated score scale aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). According to the organisation behind the exam, the scale is intended to offer a more intuitive understanding of performance levels for institutions and applicants.

The exam will retain four sections — reading, listening, speaking, and writing — while incorporating task types such as email writing, sentence-building, and interview-style speaking.

“TOEFL has been the global benchmark in academic English proficiency for more than 60 years, trusted by 13,000 institutions worldwide,” said Omar Chihane, Global General Manager of TOEFL at ETS.

“We’re proud to partner with Study.com to deliver an official preparation experience for the enhanced TOEFL iBT... giving every learner, everywhere, a clear path to success in today’s global education landscape,” he added.

Study.com leaders noted the programme’s focus on accessibility. “This collaboration with TOEFL brings together decades of assessment expertise and Study.com’s strength in adaptive, AI-driven learning and exam prep,” said CEO Adrián Ridner. Chris Mancini, chief growth officer, added that the partnership aims to widen access to authentic preparation resources for learners worldwide.

With more than 13,000 institutions across 160 countries accepting TOEFL iBT scores, the exam remains a key requirement in global higher-education admissions.