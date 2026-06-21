TOEFL expands support as Indian students explore education abroad

Educational Testing Service (ETS) has marked one year since the launch of its enhanced TOEFL iBT examination by announcing expanded support initiatives for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad.

The development comes amid changing patterns in international student mobility, with a growing number of Indian students choosing destinations beyond traditional study markets. According to ETS, more than 100,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in universities across Europe, while interest in countries in Southeast Asia and other emerging destinations is also rising.

The organisation said that the changes introduced over the past year are aimed at aligning the English-language proficiency test with evolving student expectations and international education trends.

"Our goal has been and continues to be aligning the TOEFL experience with the students taking it and the future they are preparing for," said Omar Chihane, Global General Manager, TOEFL at ETS. "Today's learners expect flexibility, authenticity, and support throughout their journey. TOEFL is evolving to reflect the realities of global mobility, digital learning, and the future of work, while continuing to deliver the academic trust institutions rely on."

ETS noted that countries such as Germany, France, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands are witnessing increased enrolment from Indian students, driven by factors including comparatively affordable tuition, post-study work opportunities and globally ranked institutions.

Commenting on the trend, Karan Lalit, Executive Director – South Asia, TOEFL & GRE, ETS, said, "India continues to be one of the fastest-growing student mobility markets, with learners exploring a wider range of destinations. The enhanced TOEFL iBT helps students prepare for these global opportunities by focusing on real-world academic communication skills, giving them confidence to succeed wherever their studies take them."

Over the past year, ETS has introduced a series of initiatives aimed at supporting students through the test preparation process. These include official preparation materials, digital engagement campaigns, student-focused content and guidance resources designed to familiarise learners with academic communication requirements and test formats.

The organisation also cited internal research indicating that students who used official TOEFL preparation resources were more likely to exceed expected score outcomes compared with those who did not use structured preparation materials.

According to ETS, the TOEFL iBT is currently accepted by more than 13,000 institutions across over 160 countries and territories for study, work and immigration purposes.