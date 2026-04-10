Toddler trapped in borewell in Ujjain; rescue operations on

Bhopal/Badnagar, April 10 (IANS): Rescue operations are going on to save a three-year-old boy, still trapped at approximately 70 ft depth in a borewell in Jhalariya village, about 75 km from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.
The boy, named Bhagirath Dewasi, fell into a borewell on Thursday, around 7.30 - 8.00 p.m., while the family was grazing sheep in the field.
According to family members, a sheep accidentally dislodged the stone covering the borewell. Curious Bhagirath, the youngest of three sons, approached from behind, removed the cover to peer inside, and slipped into the shaft.
Bhagirath is the son of Praveen Dewasi, a shepherd originally from Gudanla village in Pali district, Rajasthan. The family had arrived in the area just three days earlier for grazing. His mother witnessed the incident but could not reach him in time. At the time of the incident, Praveen was away in Rajasthan.
A massive joint rescue operation by NDRF (from Bhopal) and SDRF teams (from Harda, Indore, and Ujjain) is underway.
The child is being continuously monitored through a camera lowered into the borewell, and oxygen is being supplied to him. His condition is reported as stable so far.
Teams are digging a parallel pit using multiple Poclain and JCB machines, but progress has slowed after reaching around 40 feet due to hard rock formations. A hammer machine has been called from Bhopal and Indore to break through the rocks. Efforts are also being made to attach a rescue ring and rope to pull the child out safely.
Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the child is trapped at a depth of approximately 70 feet and that every possible effort is being made to bring him out safely.
“The rescue operation is taking longer than anticipated due to the rocky terrain of the region and the intermittent presence of rock formations. The child’s condition currently remains stable. His actual physical state will only become clear once he is brought out. The rescue operation is ongoing,” he said.
SP Sharma, who is present at the spot, told media persons, “A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is engaged in the rescue operation alongside the SDRF. Approximately half a dozen Poclain and earthmoving machines, excavators, are being used. Ambulances and other essential equipment have been deployed at the site to handle any emergency. Every possible effort is being made to bring the child out safely.”
Santosh Jat, Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), informed that teams are working to pull the child up using a ring attached to a ‘rescue rope’.
The entire village and surrounding areas are gripped with tension as the operation, which continued throughout the night, enters its critical phase on Friday. Local administration has deployed all necessary resources, and senior officials are monitoring the situation closely.
Borewell accidents involving children remain a recurring concern in rural India, often highlighting the need for stricter regulations on covering unused borewells. Prayers and hopes are pouring in from across Madhya Pradesh for the safe and swift rescue of little Bhagirath.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.