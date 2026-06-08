Tobacco-based mouth fresheners banned in Leh to protect school children

Leh: Authorities in Ladakh have prohibited the storage, sale, display, distribution and supply of mouth freshener products containing tobacco or similar substances across Leh district, an official said on Monday, adding that the ban has been enforced with immediate effect.

Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk ordered the ban under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing growing concerns over the availability of such products to school-going children, particularly through retail outlets located near educational institutions.

According to the order, products marketed under brand names such as "Cool Lip" and other similar tobacco-containing mouth fresheners have witnessed increased consumption among minors, posing potential risks to oral and general health.