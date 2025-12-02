To see him surpass Afridi with over 350 sixes is no small feat: Ashwin lauds Rohit



"I think what we've seen is Rohit Sharma, both as a captain and as a transformed player. If we look at his early career statistically, in his first 30-40 ODIs, he wasn't the six-hitting powerhouse we know today. Now, to see him surpass Shahid Afridi with over 350 sixes is no small feat. Afridi was the original hitting machine for Pakistan in the white-ball game, and Rohit has overtaken that benchmark. How did he do it? In his first 40 ODIs or so, he didn't hit many sixes. But after his double century against Australia in 2013-14, his balls-per-six ratio was 27," he said.



"Since becoming the white-ball captain, that ratio has dropped to 17--an incredible transformation. This is also a perfect example of how Rohit stamps his authority as a captain. He sets the tone by showing exactly what he wants from the team. The rapid evolution of India's batting in T20S and ODIs owes a lot to both Rohit and Rahul bhai (Rahul Dravid). Rahul bhai laid down the principles, and Rohit led by example, paving the way. Over time, this approach has completely transformed the way India approaches batting," Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel Ash ki Baat.