TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 correction window to close TODAY

The correction window for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Sub-Inspector Recruitment, 2025 (TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 correction window) will be closed today, November 10.

Candidates who want to modify their information can do so directly through the TNUSRB's official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in .

According to the official announcement, candidates who have paid and successfully submitted their online applications can make corrections to the application form.

Candidates have the ability to make edits in all fields except their name, father's name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number.

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in . Click on the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 correction window link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details. Click on submit, and your application form will be displayed. Make the changes and click on submit. Once done, download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

A 100-mark Tamil language eligibility test is the first step in the selection process. A written exam, a physical efficiency test, and a viva-voce follow it.

This recruitment campaign will fill 1,299 SI positions in the Police. The registration process began on April 7 and ended on May 3, 2025. For additional information, candidates should visit the TNUSRB's official website.