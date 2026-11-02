TNUSRB publishes provisional selection list for 3,597 uniformed services personnel

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the provisional selection list of 3,597 candidates for various uniformed posts in the state.
According to a press note issued by the Office of the Director General of Police on November 1, the list of provisionally selected candidates has been published on the official TNUSRB website, www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
The TNUSRB had earlier issued Notification on August 21, 2025, to conduct the Common Recruitment-2025 to fill a total of 3,665 vacancies. These positions include Grade II Police Constables in the Police Department, Grade II Jail Warders in the Prisons & Correctional Services Department, and Firemen in the Fire and Rescue Services Department.
Of the total 3,665 vacancies, 68 candidates under the Meritorious Sports person quota have already been selected by the SDAT Department, and their appointment orders have already been issued.
The remaining 3,597 provisionally selected candidates will now be subject to further vetting processes before the issuance of final appointment orders. This process includes a medical examination, verification of the genuineness of their certificates, and verification of their character and antecedents.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.