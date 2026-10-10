TNTEU appoints new registrar amid scrutiny of college affiliation process

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department has replaced K Rajasekaran as registrar of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) and appointed Kanmani to the post, amid allegations of irregularities in the affiliation of teacher education colleges raised by anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam.

The department is examining the allegations and considering changes to the affiliation process to prevent irregularities in college inspections.

The controversy centres on inspection records for 74 colleges that applied for affiliation between 2023 and 2025. Documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reportedly show inspection teams being listed as having visited colleges in different districts on the same day, raising questions about whether the physical inspections were carried out as recorded.